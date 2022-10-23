Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,791 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Hasbro by 17.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Hasbro by 32.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 26.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Hasbro by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.49 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.