Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,989 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Upstart by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Upstart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Upstart by 100.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of UPST opened at $21.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.29. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $362.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPST. Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.