Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Belden by 855.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Belden by 2.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Belden by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Belden Stock Up 3.2 %

In other Belden news, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $266,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Belden news, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $266,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $961,503.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,844 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.29. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $70.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.