Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 661,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after buying an additional 98,354 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 11,933.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 49,882 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIRT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $285,785.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 42.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of -0.01.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

