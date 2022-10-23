Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 44,179 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.93. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

