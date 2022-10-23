Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,923 PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Xponance Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 211.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,048,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 705 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,059 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,361.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $127,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,577,831.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,361.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,740,430 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDCE opened at $69.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.50. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

