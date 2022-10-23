Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 132.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 22.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

TME stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.