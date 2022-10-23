Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 1,344 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 50.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 71.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 1,096.1% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 6.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $28.49.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $624.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QFIN. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.80 price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

