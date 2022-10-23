Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 2,483 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINE. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 934,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,677,260.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 28,020 shares of company stock worth $466,396. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINE opened at $17.30 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile



Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

