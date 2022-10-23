Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 2,628 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 132,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 64,691 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 381,917 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on PTON. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

PTON opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 102.05% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

