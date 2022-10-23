Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 7,230 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 4,155.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,404 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in IDACORP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in IDACORP by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at about $774,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in IDACORP by 80.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IDA. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

IDACORP Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $97.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $118.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $358.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.19 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 63.03%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Further Reading

