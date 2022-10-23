Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 85,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.45. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.15 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

