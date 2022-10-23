Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 13,391 Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth $252,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter worth $1,216,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 25.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.55. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.53. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $82.46.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on OTTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Otter Tail

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.