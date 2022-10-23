Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 8.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in InterDigital by 242.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDCC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IDCC opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $74.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.43.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $124.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

