Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 482,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 34,143 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $580.84 million, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

