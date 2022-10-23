Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQ. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 109,140.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,375,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 637,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 37,534 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 23.9% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 232,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 44,853 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IQ shares. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

Shares of IQ opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.83. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

