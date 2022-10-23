Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 123.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 59.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 15.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mercury General Stock Up 0.9 %

MCY stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.50. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.70%.

About Mercury General

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.