Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $221,000 Stock Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 417.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 515,158 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 707,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 56,308 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 659,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,471,000 after acquiring an additional 30,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

HUTCHMED stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $36.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.