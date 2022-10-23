Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,932 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,281,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,187,000 after buying an additional 268,279 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 5,029,621 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,648,000 after purchasing an additional 554,610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,450,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 166.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,438 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

BVN opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $150.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 5.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.