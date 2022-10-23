Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,262 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 102,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 97,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $47.63 on Friday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.02 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.47.

A number of analysts have commented on LEGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

