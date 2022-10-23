Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $522,000 Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 341,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 874.4% in the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 270,567 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

HT opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $325.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.16%.

HT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

