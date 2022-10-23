Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $571,000 Position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in INDUS Realty Trust were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INDT opened at $49.57 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $82.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87. The company has a market cap of $505.12 million, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.84.

INDUS Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:INDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.95% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

