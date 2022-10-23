Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $589,000 Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after buying an additional 1,006,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after buying an additional 231,759 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,133,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,802,000 after buying an additional 114,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,195,000 after buying an additional 55,132 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,252,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,055,000 after buying an additional 859,274 shares during the period.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Zai Lab stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $105.85.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 38.53% and a negative net margin of 290.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

