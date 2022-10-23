Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $668,000 Stock Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 14.6% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,160,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,455,000 after purchasing an additional 403,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 97.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 126,643 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 249.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 110,997 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,342.00 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

