Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $790,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,620.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average of $64.57.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

