Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $801,000 Stock Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Alexander’s stock opened at $220.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.63. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.96 and a 12 month high of $299.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alexander’s from $205.00 to $159.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

