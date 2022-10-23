Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $920,000 Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 22.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

CIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. City Office REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

