Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 137.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 14.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 171.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo by 18.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WB stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $52.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Weibo in a research note on Monday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global lowered Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.51.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

