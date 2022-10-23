Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Atlassian by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after purchasing an additional 725,599 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $1,641,225.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,061,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 60,298 shares of company stock valued at $12,888,956 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.42.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $194.10 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.