Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $203,000 in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,733 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Trex by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 206,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 68,513 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Trex by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 29,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Trex by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 99,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Trex Price Performance

TREX opened at $44.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.56.

Trex Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

