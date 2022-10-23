Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $646,000 in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,267 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 139.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $55,125.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 636 shares in the company, valued at $27,869.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,820 shares of company stock valued at $598,861 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $48.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.76. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

