Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,223.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

Macy’s Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of M stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.64. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Articles

