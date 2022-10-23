Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 17,775 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,775 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSP. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 23.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $248.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.86. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

