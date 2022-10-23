Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,638 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 787,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,215,000 after purchasing an additional 611,955 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,821,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average is $53.78. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.39). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

