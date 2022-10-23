Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 27,014 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 393,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,014 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 202,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125,755 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 353,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 198,136 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 53,451 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,122,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 9th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.