Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 405 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 12.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 17.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.93. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $77.89.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

