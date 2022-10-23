Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 800 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DQ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at about $578,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 148,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at about $210,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DQ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.42. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $81.10.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 45.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 28.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

