Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Impinj by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 4.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 697,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PI opened at $87.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 2.13. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

In related news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,246.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $481,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,031 shares in the company, valued at $30,244,325.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,246.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,073 shares of company stock worth $7,244,201. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

