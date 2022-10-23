Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 16,086 California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 129.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $486,942.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other California Water Service Group news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $25,729.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $486,942.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,640 shares of company stock worth $159,782. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CWT opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.39. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $48.46 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $206.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

