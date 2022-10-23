Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLP. StockNews.com began coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $36.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $479.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

One Liberty Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.