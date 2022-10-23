Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,655,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,178,000 after purchasing an additional 428,114 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,515,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,214,000 after purchasing an additional 245,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 87.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 268,423 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 887.7% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 460,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Orion Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

NYSE:ONL opened at $9.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

About Orion Office REIT

(Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.