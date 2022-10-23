Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Service Co. International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,358,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,234,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Service Co. International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,883,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Service Co. International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,018,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Service Co. International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $58.59 on Friday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

