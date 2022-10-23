Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,201 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 238.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.55.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $225,870.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $225,870.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 850,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $50,168,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 956,220 shares of company stock worth $56,766,567. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTSI opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 7.55. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average is $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

