Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 522 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YY. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 258.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Stock Performance

NASDAQ YY opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.57. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 274.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOYY presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

JOYY Profile

(Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.