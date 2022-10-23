Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,298 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 41.3% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 207,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1,281.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,561 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 32.7% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.67.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Littelfuse stock opened at $209.07 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.56. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $618.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.20%.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

