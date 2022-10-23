Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $184.18 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.85.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.37. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.86.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $3,257,923. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

