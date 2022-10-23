Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter worth $8,606,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter worth $276,000. Ronit Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 21,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,293,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Autohome Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.23. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $51.40.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Autohome

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.