Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55,480 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Baidu by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in Baidu by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Baidu by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BIDU. Macquarie began coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Baidu in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.07.

Shares of BIDU opened at $91.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.63. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $182.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

