BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in BankUnited by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in BankUnited by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BKU. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

BankUnited Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.