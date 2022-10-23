Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.7% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $947,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.5% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 17,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.86 and its 200 day moving average is $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $443.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

